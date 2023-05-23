International Transmission Company checking equipment across Michigan by helicopter

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you see a helicopter flying low around Michigan, don’t worry.

That’s a crew from the International Transmission Company checking the power equipment across the state.

This week they will check power lines, poles and conductors for damage.

Crews will be flying around the Mid-Michigan area until May 26th.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.