International Transmission Company checking equipment across Michigan by helicopter

Crew from the International Transmission company is checking power equipment across the state this week.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you see a helicopter flying low around Michigan, don’t worry.

That’s a crew from the International Transmission Company checking the power equipment across the state.

This week they will check power lines, poles and conductors for damage.

Crews will be flying around the Mid-Michigan area until May 26th.

