Intercity bus company expands service to include Lansing in new Midwest routes

(FlixBus)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - FlixBus, an intercity bus service, announced Tuesday a new partnership with Miller Transportation to run three new routes including Chicago-Memphis, Louisville-Bloomington-Chicago and Louisville-Cincinnati-Lansing.

The entire FlixBus network is comprised of and driven by local bus partners, many of which are family-owned.

FlixBus offers free WiFi and power outlets onboard, select my seat/travel neighbor-free options (for a small fee) and first stored bag travels free.

The new routes will begin Thursday in time for Memorial Day weekend to provide new affordable, convenient intercity bus options throughout the Midwest.

Chicago-Memphis

This route will run 6 days per week (excluding Tuesdays) with one trip in each direction and features two new FlixBus destinations: Memphis, TN and Effingham, Illinois. Memphis-bound trips will depart Chicago Bus Station at 9:30 a.m. with a stop in Effingham (1:15 p.m.) and arriving at the Memphis bus station at approximately 7:25 pm. Chicago-bound trips will depart Memphis at 8:45 a.m. on service days, stopping in Effingham (2:50 p.m.) before concluding the trip at Chicago Bus Station by 6:50 p.m.

Louisville-Bloomington-Chicago

Louisville is another new addition to the FlixBus network and this line will also run 6 days per week (excluding Tuesdays) with stops in Lafayette, Bloomington, Indianapolis and Chicago. Louisville-bound trips will depart at 4:45 p.m. on service days with stops in Lafayette (8:00 p.m.), Indianapolis (9:15 p.m.), Bloomington (10:45 p.m.) and arriving at Louisville Bus Station by 12:45 a.m. Chicago-bound trips will depart Louisville at 9:15 a.m. with stops in Bloomington (11:25 a.m.), Indianapolis (12:45 p.m.), Lafayette (2:10 p.m.) before arriving at Chicago Bus Station at 3:30 p.m.

Louisville-Cincinnati-East Lansing

This line will also feature a slate of new FlixBus destinations including Cincinnati, University of Cincinnati, Toledo and Dayton with service 6 days per week (excluding Wednesdays). Lansing-bound trips will depart Louisville Bus Station at 8:45 a.m. with stops in Cincinnati Downtown (10:35 a.m.), the University of Cincinnati (10:50 a.m.), Dayton (11:55 a.m.), Toledo (2:20 p.m.), Detroit (3:35 p.m.) before arriving in East Lansing by 5:15 p.m.

Louisville-bound trips will leave East Lansing at 12:45 p.m. with stops in Detroit (2:15 p.m.), Toledo (3:40 p.m.), Dayton (6:05 p.m.), University of Cincinnati (7:10 p.m.), Cincinnati Downtown (7:25 p.m.) before arriving at Louisville Bus Station at 9:20 p.m.

Tickets are now available at FlixBus.com, Greyhound.com or through the Greyhound or FlixBus apps and follow along on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter.

Miller Transportation has provided charter bus, minibus, and shuttle van transportation serving Louisville, Kentucky, Columbus, Ohio, and Indianapolis, Indiana for more than eight decades.

Flix North America Inc., parent company of FlixBus Inc. and Greyhound Lines, Inc., is the largest intercity bus transportation provider in North America. A subsidiary of Germany-based mobility company Flix SE, Flix North America Inc. provides services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with over 1,900 destinations across its network.

