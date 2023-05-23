I-496 E exit 8 ramp closing for rebuilding project

The Michigan Department of Transportation will be working on a ramp rebuilding project on I-496 E exit 8 beginning Tuesday evening.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will work on a ramp rebuilding project on I-496 E exit 8 beginning Tuesday evening.

Starting around 7 p.m. on May 23, the I-496 East exit 8 ramp to Homer Street and Kalamazoo Street will be closed for a ramp rebuilding project. MDOT said a detour would be provided.

I-496 E, exit 8 ramp closing overnight(MDOT)

The closure of the exit 8 ramp to Homer Street and Kalamazoo Steet is expected to last until Wednesday, May 14, at around 6 a.m.

The ramp to US-127 North from I-496 E will remain closed until the end of June, said MDOT.

