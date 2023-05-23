First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - FIRST ALERT: A Frost Advisory has been issued for Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Livingston, Ionia, Clinton, Shiawassee and Gratiot Counties in the WILX-TV viewing area late tonight. Cover up any tender plants tonight.

Over the past week we have been seeing smoke from fires over Canada brought into the Great Lakes region by a northwest wind aloft. Today, behind a cold front we turn to a north to northeast wind that will gradually bring cleaner air our way. Gone will be the milky white sky to be replaced by a blue sky later in the day.

With a shift in the wind at the surface and aloft colder air returns to the area today. After high temperatures near 80º on Tuesday, today plan on afternoon temperatures in the 60s. A cold front moves through the area this morning and will bring with it just a few clouds that will thin out again this afternoon. Wind gusts near 30 MPH will be possible this afternoon after the passage of the front. Under mostly clear skies tonight temperatures dip back into the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday will be another cool day with highs in the mid 60s. We should see plenty of sunshine Thursday. Friday we start a warm-up with highs back in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

The Memorial Day Weekend is currently looking dry for Mid-Michigan and pretty much statewide. Locally Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s. High temperatures return to the low 80s for Sunday and Monday under partly cloudy skies.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 24, 2023

Average High: 72º Average Low 50º

Lansing Record High: 88° 1975

Lansing Record Low: 30° 1897

Jackson Record High: 91º 1977

Jackson Record Low: 31º 1925

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.