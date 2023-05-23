East Lansing teacher undergoing racial bias training after saying ‘N-word’ during class

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A teacher at MacDonald Middle School will undergo racial bias training in the summer after he said the “N-word” during class.

Dennis Petrowitz, a sixth-grade gym teacher, admitted he said the racial slur during one of his classes.

In a letter sent to students and families, the teacher wrote, “there were students using the ‘N-word’ interchangeably amongst themselves.”

In his haste to redirect the behavior, he addressed the students by saying they should not use that word. In doing so, he used the word himself.

Petrowitz did not call another student the racial slur.

Petrowitz said he is taking full accountability for the harm his actions caused the students and knows how important his role as an educator is to set a positive example for students to maintain a supportive and inclusive classroom environment.

East Lansing Public Schools have not responded for comment.

