East Lansing teacher undergoing racial bias training after saying ‘N-word’ during class

A teacher at MacDonald Middle School will undergo racial bias training in the summer after he said the “N-word” during class.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A teacher at MacDonald Middle School will undergo racial bias training in the summer after he said the “N-word” during class.

Dennis Petrowitz, a sixth-grade gym teacher, admitted he said the racial slur during one of his classes.

In a letter sent to students and families, the teacher wrote, “there were students using the ‘N-word’ interchangeably amongst themselves.”

In his haste to redirect the behavior, he addressed the students by saying they should not use that word. In doing so, he used the word himself.

Petrowitz did not call another student the racial slur.

Petrowitz said he is taking full accountability for the harm his actions caused the students and knows how important his role as an educator is to set a positive example for students to maintain a supportive and inclusive classroom environment.

East Lansing Public Schools have not responded for comment.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Erick Ankney
Man arrested after reportedly threatening mass killing in Delta Township
State proposal would allow 18-year-olds to substitute teach in Michigan
Elizabeth Sayers
Albion police seek missing 16-year-old girl
Moove over!: State Police help rescue cow on I-75
FILE - Glenn "Shemy" Schembechler III, son of former Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler,...
Schembechler son resigns at Michigan after offensive social media content revealed

Latest News

While it will certainly feel like summer on Tuesday, fires continue to burn in Canada and the...
The warmest day of the week is here!
Nurse rescues mom, child from burning car following crash in Montcalm County
Nurse rescues mom, child from burning car following crash in Montcalm County
While it will certainly feel like summer on Tuesday, fires continue to burn in Canada and the...
The warmest day of the week is here plus Tuesday morning’s headlines
I-496 E, exit 8 ramp closing overnight
I-496 E exit 8 ramp closing for rebuilding project