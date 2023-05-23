Agricultural business center coming to MSU campus

The proposed center will help local farmers find and get the resources they need in order to grow the fresh produce we all need.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow came to Michigan State University Tuesday to announce a new agricultural business center will be established on campus.

The proposed center will help local farmers find and get the resources they need in order to grow the fresh produce we all need.

Sen. Stabenow said “we also want to make it easier for our small local growers whether it’s our underserved communities or tribal communities, working with us to make sure they can grow food and have access to markets locally.”

The new business center will also offer a place for farmers across the Great Lakes Region to determine the best way to sell their products and find new markets.

