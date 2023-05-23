African Entrepreneurs visit Waverly High School

Waverly High School students are getting a chance to meet and network with young African entrepreneurs.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Most of the entrepreneurs traveling to the high school are female.

This program allows young African entrepreneurs to travel to the U.S. for a four-week experience focusing on empowering women in agribusiness.

Waverly High School is the only school that serves as a host for entrepreneurs.

This event allows high schoolers to learn about other lifestyles and cultures.

“I’ve always wanted me personally to go to Africa, so to have people come from there, to ask them questions, and then when I go on my visit to them, I’ll be familiar,” said Zayd’n Worthey, a junior at Waverly High School. “I would remember the things they told me and everything that stuck with me because during this time talking with them.”

Waverly High School partnered with Michigan State University to make this event possible.

This is the school’s fifth time hosting the Africans in Professional Fellows program.

