1 injured in shooting on Maplewood Ave, Lansing police investigate

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man was sent to a hospital following a shooting early Tuesday morning.

Lansing police responded to the 1800 block of Maplewood Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. on May 23 for reports of a shooting.

Police said a 24-year-old man was shot in the leg and was transported to Sparrow Hospital for treatment. He is listed as stable.

Officials said there was no danger to the public, and no information was given on a possible suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

