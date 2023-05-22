Your Health: Balloon spacers rescue rotator cuffs

By Maureen Halliday
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Shoulder rotator cuff injuries are extremely painful for the patient and challenging for surgeons.

If the injury is massive, doctors hope for a functional outcome, using different surgical techniques, but one new method is giving surgeons an additional way to repair the tear.

Every year, two million people experience a tear in their rotator cuff. Rotator cuffs surround the shoulder joint, keeping the upper arm bone firmly within the shoulder socket.

Now, balloon spacers are providing surgeons much need help in the operating room.

“You put it in just as an unfilled balloon,” said Dr. Gregory Gasbarro. “And then you pump the fluid saline into it and it props open that space.”

The FDA recently approved balloon spacers and come in different sizes. A doctor determines the appropriate size of the balloon to fill the space.

“You put small holes around the shoulder about the size of your pinky nail,” Gasbarro said. “Put a camera to the joint and use tools in and out of the other holes to manipulate these balloons, the rotator cuff, whatever you’re fixing.”

It’s a new tool to help patients find relief. Ballon spacers can be used in patients older than 65 without arthritis who can still elevate their arm above the level of their chin.

More: Your Health

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car v. tree crash in Ionia County
Deadly car vs. tree crash in Ionia County
Lost tire causes driver to lose control and roll into ditch on I-96 in Ionia County
Triplets from Mahoning County, Ohio, are graduating as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.
Triplets graduating as co-valedictorians, salutatorian
Flint Police responded to a call of a reported stolen vehicle/kidnapping.
Michigan mother, 2-year-old reunited after vehicle repossessed with toddler inside
No mow may confusion
Lansing residents navigate ‘No Mow May’ confusion, potential fines

Latest News

Your Health: Balloon spacers rescue rotator cuffs
Your Health: Balloon spacers rescue rotator cuffs
Your Health: Preventing period pain
Your Health: Preventing period pain
Your Health: Preventing period pain
Addiction recovery resources available in Mid-Michigan