Wilson Talent Center takes 2nd place in safe driving contest

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Wilson Talent Center came in second place in a contest from Ford Motor Company and the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning.

They were up against 35 other schools in the state in the Strive for a Safer Drive Campaign. The goal was to come up with a compelling video to keep their peers safe behind the wheel. The students chose to feature the stories of real survivors of collisions.

Each school received $1,000 to market its campaign with things like bracelets and stickers. Judges chose the top schools based on creativity, execution and how well they followed the contest guidelines.

Wilson Talent Center and the other top four winners will receive a cash prize between $500-1,500.

