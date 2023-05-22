What the Tech: Affordable internet program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Everything costs more these days. From the grocery store to phone plans to streaming services, so any discounts you can find can be helpful when it comes to your monthly budget.

There is a discount many people might not know about that cuts the cost of your monthly internet bill.

This program is called the Affordable Connectivity Program. An incentive by the White House to ensure every home has access to high-speed internet and a computer. And millions of people who qualify don’t even know about it.

The discounts are part of the $550 billion infrastructure law. The FCC has been working for a couple of years on ensuring every home has internet access.

Qualifying families can get a monthly $30 discount on internet services and a one-time $100 discount off a computer or tablet.

Who qualifies? Individuals with an annual income of less than $29,160 or $33,540 for Hawaii residents, or a family of four with a household income of less than $60,000, or $69,000 in Hawaii. People may also qualify if someone in their home receives benefits from Medicaid, SSI, WIC, Snap or similar federal assistance programs.

The FCC is accepting applications now at GetInternet.gov, where you can find other information.

You’ll answer a few questions and may be asked to provide some documents if someone in your home participates in one of the federal programs.

Once approved, you’ll need to contact one of the participating internet providers. Most providers of both home and mobile internet are participating.

The FCC had a similar program during the early days of the pandemic and a lot of those funds were never claimed. So if you think you may qualify, click here.

