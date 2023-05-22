Waverly students explore diverse career paths with Junior Achievement event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students at Waverly High School were given the opportunity to explore different career opportunities.

Junior Achievement of Mid-Michigan visited the school to introduce students to various careers. The nonprofit connects students’ learning world to the real world.

The event was part of their Career Speaker Series, which brings more than 20 businesses around the Lansing area to talk about career options available to them.

Former Michigan State University football player T.J. Duckett spoke with the students.

“It was awesome to be able to share my journey and things I went through,” Duckett said. “Through football, through business, through life and hope that it gives one of the students just one little thing to think about that they can add to their life, whether it’s today, tomorrow, 10 years from now.”

The nonprofit offers a variety of programs for students, such as career readiness and financial literacy. More information can be found on the official Junior Achievement of Mid-Michigan website.

