WATCH: Gov. Whitmer signs state’s new red flag gun law

Michigan will join Minnesota as the second state in under a week to implement a red flag law.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be in Royal Oak alongside Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords as she gives her final approval on a red flag gun law. The law aims to keep firearms away from someone who is at risk of harming themselves or others.

Read more: Michigan governor set to sign state’s new red flag gun law

