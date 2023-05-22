WATCH: Gov. Whitmer signs state’s new red flag gun law

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be in Royal Oak alongside Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords as she gives her final approval on a red flag gun law. The law aims to keep firearms away from someone who is at risk of harming themselves or others.

Michigan will join Minnesota as the second state in under a week to implement a red flag law.

Read more: Michigan governor set to sign state’s new red flag gun law

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.