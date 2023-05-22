Vote now for Jackson Field as best High-A MiLB ballpark

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The home of the Lansing Lugnuts is in the running for best ballpark in High-A MiLB.

Just as the Lugnuts wrapped a series against the Lake County Captains, the two teams remain head-to-head in the first round of voting for Ballpark Digest’s Best of the Ballparks fan vote. The polls include the Midwest (in which the Lugnuts play), Northwest, and Sally Leagues.

Jackson Field earned the #4 seed in a field, based on years of attendance, how the parks function behind the scenes, their impact on their respective communities, and more factors.

Last year’s winner, the Lugnuts’ league-mate South Bend Cubs, earned the #1 seed. Other Midwest teams include the Fort Wayne Tin Caps’ Parkview Field at #3, LMCU Ballpark of the West Michigan Whitecaps at #15, and Dow Diamond, home of the Great Lakes Loons at #19.

To vote for Jackson Field, click here

Complete competition schedule:

Round 1: Now through May 24, 3 p.m. EST

Round 2: May 24, 2 p.m. C through May 28, 3 p.m. EST

Round 3: May 28, 2 p.m. C through June 1, 3 p.m. EST

Round 4: June 1, 2 p.m. C through June 6, 3 p.m. EST

Finals: June 6, 2 p.m. C through June 11, midnight central time (1 a.m. EST on June 12)

