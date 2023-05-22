Suspects in 2018 Bath Township cold case expected in court

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Two men accused of killing a hunter in Bath Township in a cold case from five years ago are going to be in court Monday.

Thomas Olsen and Robert Rodway have a motion hearing on May 22 at 3 p.m. in the Clinton County Court.

They are charged with homicide in the death of Chong Moua Yang, who was found shot and killed at the Rose Lake State game area in 2018.

Previous story: Men to stand trial in 2018 Bath Township death of hunter

Olsen and Rodway are accused of killing Yang while he was hunting.

Both are being held without bond.

