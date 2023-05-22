Students become teachers at Lansing STEAM Expo

By Riley Connell
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students became teachers at Lansing’s first STEAM Expo on Sunday.

Kids across the Lansing Public School District showed off their knowledge of science with handmade projects.

These students are teaching people everywhere from how the planets move to making your own lip balm. They are covering subjects of STEAM, that is Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics.

It was Lansing’s first STEAM Expo which was brought to the city by the 517 Hope, a local nonprofit working to help kids become leaders. All of these projects teach a lesson about how science and math are used in our everyday lives.

Organizers with 517 Hope say the STEAM Expo is meant to educate students and keep them interested in school.

After the STEAM Expo, judges made their rounds each student received a prize for the hard work they put into their projects. But they saw the real award was the fun they had along the way.

