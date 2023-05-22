Staudt on Sports LIVE: Stars shoot to second consecutive DII World Series, PGA wrap-up

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about the Lansing Community College Stars heading to their second-straight DII World Series, an NBA star calls it a career, shake-ups at Michigan football, and we recap the PGA Tour Championship in New York.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.