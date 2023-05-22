Staudt on Sports LIVE: Stars shoot to second consecutive DII World Series, PGA wrap-up

By Krystle Holleman and Tim Staudt
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about the Lansing Community College Stars heading to their second-straight DII World Series, an NBA star calls it a career, shake-ups at Michigan football, and we recap the PGA Tour Championship in New York.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

