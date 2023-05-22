Slowdowns on I-96 and I-69 to begin on Monday

OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers in Mid-Michigan will begin to experience slowdowns on major roads between Eaton and Ingham Counties.

Drivers in Eaton County will be having a slower time getting around parts of I-69 starting Monday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said they are closing the Ainger Road ramp to Southbound I-69 and the SB I-69 tamp to M-78. Both ramp closures will last until July 28 and are part of MDOT’s plan to rebuild I-69 between Charlotte and Marshall.

Meanwhile, Eastbound I-96 will have a traffic shift starting Monday between M-99 to Washington Avenue in Ingham County. This is part of the beginning stage of a three-year $44 million investment in I-96. Work includes building the I-96 bridges over Billwood Highway and the Grand River as well as the bridges over M-99 and Washington Avenue.

The I-96 closure starts at 6 a.m. Monday and won’t reopen until Nov 15.

