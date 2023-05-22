Owosso Fire Department purchases thermal imaging camera with grant money

(Owosso Fire Department)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Owosso Fire Department purchased a new thermal imaging camera after they were awarded grant money, the department announced Sunday.

The Owosso Fire Department purchased a Bullard NXT Thermal Imaging Camera after being recently awarded a grant from Georgia Pacific Corp.

The camera can help firefighters see through smoke, visualize and execute search plans for potential victims, and locate hot spots and hidden fires inside floors, ceilings and walls.

The fire department said the camera could also be used for Search and Rescue to find heat signatures of people who may be lost or injured.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car v. tree crash in Ionia County
Deadly car vs. tree crash in Ionia County
Lost tire causes driver to lose control and roll into ditch on I-96 in Ionia County
Triplets from Mahoning County, Ohio, are graduating as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.
Triplets graduating as co-valedictorians, salutatorian
Flint Police responded to a call of a reported stolen vehicle/kidnapping.
Michigan mother, 2-year-old reunited after vehicle repossessed with toddler inside
Widow sheds light on CJD after rare disease takes Michigan man’s life

Latest News

FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, Thursday, May...
Michigan governor set to sign state’s new red flag gun law
In 'Extra Innings,' members of the Lansing Lugnuts sit down with News 10+ to talk all things...
Extra Innings: Episode 1
Inspectors clear Michigan’s Mackinac Bridge as safe after it was hit by crane
Thomas Olson, 34, of Grand Blanc Township, and Robert Rodway, 34, of Saint Johns were arrested...
Suspects in 2018 Bath Township cold case expected in court