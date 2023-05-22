Nonprofit helping cancer patients in the Lansing-area undergoing treatment

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After losing her mom to pancreatic cancer, Elizabeth Read started a nonprofit to help cancer patients called T.W.I.G.S.

It’s been around for three years and has already helped many patients in the Lansing area.

T.W.I.G.S. is short for “To Work in Grateful Service.” It’s a program to help cancer patients complete daily tasks, which can become difficult when undergoing treatment.

“It’s really been very cathartic to help folks that are unfortunately in the same boat my mom was in,” said Read. “Our main mission is to give time back to these people so they can concentrate on healing and spending time with the people that they love. My mom was terminal from the get-go, so every moment really counted that we had with her.”

Read says she knows her mom would be proud of the work she’s doing in the community.

A Lansing man has been fighting against cancer for over 20 years. After remission, he was recently diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

The chores he used to do around the house have become more challenging to complete.

David Shadduck is relatively new to the T.W.I.G.S. program. He started using their services about a month ago and says it has been life-changing.

Once a week, while he’s out getting treatment, volunteers come and clean his house.

Shadduck was introduced to T.W.I.G.S. at the Sparrow Herbert Herman Cancer Center.

He doesn’t have a lot of family around, so having the extra support from T.W.I.G.S. has been a great help.

“Going through what I’m going through right now, it’s amazing the people that want to help you,” said Shadduck. “You don’t read about them, you don’t see them, but they’re out there, and they’re looking for ways to help.”

T.W.I.G.S. has helped 22 people, and they would love to see that number grow.

The organization is always looking for more volunteers to help patients like Shadduck.

Volunteers are required to pass a background check and wear N-95 masks when working to protect their patients’ health.

A Lansing man has been fighting against cancer for over 20 years.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.