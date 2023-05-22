New kayak launch station opens in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kayakers in Lansing have a new place to launch.

The city opened a new launching and docking station Monday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to welcome the new station, located on North Aurelius Road, along the Lansing River Trail at Kruger’s Landing.

“We like to talk about getting on the water on a beautiful day and being able to check out Lansing from the water,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “We’re improving our city. We are partnered with Ingham County and with the Department of National Resources.”

It is one of six EZ Dock launches in the Lansing area. Other locations include Cherry Hill and Crego Parks.

