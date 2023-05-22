Mid-Michigan Matters: Jackson County dog wins title at Westminster Dog Show
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the most prestigious dog event in the world.
Ayalla Ruvio, Lihi Ruvio and Sage the dog joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters. At 17 years old, Lihi has participated as a dog handler in numerous dog shows, the most recent being the Westminster Dog Show, where they took home the Best of Opposite award.
