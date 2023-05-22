Michigan State University to establish agricultural business center

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University has been selected to establish a new agricultural business center.

The announcement was made Monday by U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who came to visit the campus.

The center will help local farmers find and get the resources they need in order to grow the food we all need.

“We also want to make it easier for our small local growers, whether it’s our underserved communities or tribal communities, working with us to make sure they can grow food and have access to markets locally,” Stabenow said.

The new business center will also offer a place for farmers across the Great Lakes Region to figure out the best way to sell their products and find new markets.

