Man arrested after reportedly threatening mass killing in Delta Township

Joshua Erick Ankney
Joshua Erick Ankney(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man was taken into custody Sunday in Delta Township after reportedly threatening to kill others and himself.

According to authorities, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a man threatening to kill 30 people and himself. They were able to track down the suspect and take him into custody in Delta Township.

During the arrest, authorities said he had a loaded handgun and a knife on him and fought deputies, but was taken into custody without any injuries.

Charges were announced Monday against Joshua Erick Ankney, including threat of terrorism, carrying a concealed weapon, and resisting and obstruction of a peace officer.

Ankey was lodged at the Eaton County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

