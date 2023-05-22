Lansing gas prices increases by nearly 33 cents

(MGN Online)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The average gas price in Lansing rose 32.4 cents a week ago from May 22, averaging to $3.59 per gallon for regular unleaded.

According to a survey of 177 gas stations in Lansing by GasBuddy, prices in Lansing are 5.4 cents lower than a month ago and stand 97.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Lansing was $3.16 per gallon on May 21, while the most expensive was $3.89 per gallon, a 73 cents per gallon difference. The lowest in the state Sunday was $3.02 per gallon, while the highest was $4.09 per gallon—a $1.07 difference.

AAA said gas prices statewide had increased 23 cents a week ago from May 22. Michigan drivers pay an average of $3.57 per gallon for regular unleaded. That’s 8 cents less since last month and $1 less than last year.

The national average price of gasoline has been unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.51 per gallon on May 22.

The national average is down 14.7 cents per gallon from a month ago. It stands 106.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations nationwide.

The national average diesel price has fallen 3.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.94 per gallon.

