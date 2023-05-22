Of Heumann Interest: LCC Stars off to softball Junior World Series

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College’s spring sports teams are gearing up for an exhilarating week as both the baseball and softball teams have qualified for the Junior College World Series.

The baseball team will be competing in Oklahoma, while the Lady Stars softball team is heading to Spartanburg, South Carolina, for the series that begins Tuesday.

For the LCC softball team, this opportunity comes after narrowly missing out on qualifying for the Junior College World Series last year. The near miss in 2022 has ignited a fire within the Lady Stars, particularly the sophomore class, who are determined to avenge their previous disappointment.

“We knew that feeling of standing there at the end of that game and standing on the sidelines, it definitely fueled the sophomores,” said sophomore third baseman Shelby Warner. “We were ready to take that revenge and get it back this season.”

Mark Kibby, LCC’s girls softball coach, is leading the team to the Junior College World Series for the fourth time in his 11-year tenure.

The past two years, impacted by the challenges of COVID-19, presented obstacles for the team, but they have persevered and regained their strength

“We lost a lot of what we had here,” Kibby said. “The first time we came back from COVID, none of the team had even been on campus. It’s taken us two years to get it back.”

Despite a tough start to the season with a 1-13 record, they have turned things around impressively. Currently boasting a 34-18 record, the Stars are entering Game 1 of the series with confidence and momentum.

Not only have the Lady Stars excelled on the field, but they also have a remarkable 33-5 record since their initial struggles.

