“He was ginormous.” 11-foot alligator spotted roaming family neighborhood

A man in Texas was concerned after spotting an 11-foot alligator down the street from his house. (Source: KTRK, CORNEALOUS GREIGG JR., CNN)
By Rosie Nguyen, KTRK
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) – A man in Texas was concerned after spotting an 11-foot alligator down the street from his house.

“He was ginormous. He was huge. So, I’ve never seen one that big up close,” Cornealous Greigg Jr. said.

He called police who kept an eye on the reptile until a trapper could get there to capture and haul it away.

Greigg said gator sightings are common in the area and even found a 5-foot alligator in his backyard pool last month, but he said he lets the experts handle them.

Within the span of an hour, Greigg said the alligator didn’t appear very aggressive and only moved about three yards.

The trapper said the gator weighed about 1,200 pounds and a wrecker truck had to be called to help move the creature out of the neighborhood.

The trapper estimates the gator is a little more than 11 feet long and is about 85 years old.

Experts explained this is mating season for gators, so males become more territorial and start to wander into other areas.

The alligator was taken to Gator Country Rescue Park so he’ll have a nice place to live out his older years.

Copyright 2023 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car v. tree crash in Ionia County
Deadly car vs. tree crash in Ionia County
Lost tire causes driver to lose control and roll into ditch on I-96 in Ionia County
Triplets from Mahoning County, Ohio, are graduating as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.
Triplets graduating as co-valedictorians, salutatorian
Flint Police responded to a call of a reported stolen vehicle/kidnapping.
Michigan mother, 2-year-old reunited after vehicle repossessed with toddler inside
Widow sheds light on CJD after rare disease takes Michigan man’s life

Latest News

Venmo
Venmo to be officially available for teenagers, although many use it already
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, Thursday, May...
Michigan governor set to sign state’s new red flag gun law
Anyone with unclaimed tax refund money from their 2019 earnings stands to lose this cash if...
$1.5 billion of unclaimed tax refunds are about to expire
In 'Extra Innings,' members of the Lansing Lugnuts sit down with News 10+ to talk all things...
Extra Innings: Episode 1
Inspectors clear Michigan’s Mackinac Bridge as safe after it was hit by crane