Hazy sunshine kicks off the week and Monday’s headlines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hazy sunshine kicks off a dry week. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has more on what we can expect this week. Plus Taylor Gattoni has the headlines you need to know to start your day.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 22, 2023

Average High: 72º Average Low 50º

Lansing Record High: 90° 1964

Lansing Record Low: 27° 1866

Jackson Record High: 94º 1899

Jackson Record Low: 31º 1924

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.