First Alert Weather Forecast

The warmest day of the week
First Alert Weather Tuesday morning webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fires continue to burn in Canada and the winds aloft will once again funnel some over the Great Lakes region today.

Plan on some hazy sunshine today and it will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures in the low 80s. We will be mostly clear this evening, some cloud cover rolls into the area late tonight. Low temperatures tonight drop back to the mid 50s.

A cold front slips through the area Wednesday morning with a few clouds, followed by the return of some sunshine by midday. Cooler temperatures settle in Wednesday with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Chilly temperatures are expected Wednesday night with lows dropping back to the upper 30s.

Plenty of sunshine is expected Thursday through Memorial Day. Thursday will be another chilly day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. High temperatures return to the low 70s Friday and the upper 70s Saturday. Temperatures climb to the low 80s Sunday and Memorial Day.

We could really use some measurable rain across the area, which appears unlikely over the next week or two. So far this month Lansing has received .96′' of rain which is well below the average of 2.60′' for this point in May. Jackson is doing a little better than Lansing in the rain gauge with 1.21′' so far in May, but the number is still below normal of 2.44′' at this point in May.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 23, 2023

  • Average High: 72º Average Low 50º
  • Lansing Record High: 91° 1977
  • Lansing Record Low: 26° 1866
  • Jackson Record High: 90º 1977
  • Jackson Record Low: 29º 1963

