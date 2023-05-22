Extra Innings: Episode 1

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In the lead-off episode of News 10+’s ‘Extra Innings,’ Lansing Lugnuts broadcasters Jesse Goldberg-Strassler and Adam Jaksa sit down with Taylor Gattoni to recap the series against the Lake County Captains that wrapped on Sunday.

We look at a few highlights from the weekend and preview the next series in Fort Wayne. Plus we share how you can help vote for Jackson Field as the best High-A MiLB ballpark!

