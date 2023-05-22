Extra Innings: Episode 1

By Taylor Gattoni and Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In the lead-off episode of News 10+’s ‘Extra Innings,’ Lansing Lugnuts broadcasters Jesse Goldberg-Strassler and Adam Jaksa sit down with Taylor Gattoni to recap the series against the Lake County Captains that wrapped on Sunday.

We look at a few highlights from the weekend and preview the next series in Fort Wayne. Plus we share how you can help vote for Jackson Field as the best High-A MiLB ballpark!

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car v. tree crash in Ionia County
Deadly car vs. tree crash in Ionia County
Lost tire causes driver to lose control and roll into ditch on I-96 in Ionia County
Triplets from Mahoning County, Ohio, are graduating as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.
Triplets graduating as co-valedictorians, salutatorian
Flint Police responded to a call of a reported stolen vehicle/kidnapping.
Michigan mother, 2-year-old reunited after vehicle repossessed with toddler inside
Widow sheds light on CJD after rare disease takes Michigan man’s life

Latest News

FILE - Denver Nuggets forward Carmelo Anthony looks up from the floor after getting called for...
Carmelo Anthony retires from NBA, after 19-year career, NCAA title, 3 Olympic gold medals
Stars use huge inning to capture Great Lakes Regional.
Lansing Community College uses big eighth inning to move to second straight NJCAA World Series.
LCC beats KCC to move to second straight World Series.
MICHIGAN STATE
Women’s Golf Falls Short in Third Round of NCAA Championships