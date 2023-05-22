Delhi Township man allegedly flees after police help him regain consciousness

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A man found unconscious by Ingham County Sheriff Deputies allegedly fled from them after he was given Narcan Thursday.

Police responded to the 4000 block of West Holt Road on May 18 at around 1 p.m. for a 43-year-old man reportedly not breathing.

The Sheriff’s office said it appeared to be an overdose, so the deputies applied rescue breathing and delivered two doses of Narcan.

The man regained consciousness after several minutes.

The man allegedly fled from the deputies after being walked to the ambulance to be medically evaluated. The deputies chased and detained the man.

The man is lodged at the Ingham County Jail on a parole violation warrant after being medically cleared at a local hospital.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.