‘Belligerent’ passenger hits flight attendant with phone, airline says

Frontier Airlines says a female passenger hit a flight attendant with an intercom phone as she...
Frontier Airlines says a female passenger hit a flight attendant with an intercom phone as she was being escorted off the plane after becoming “belligerent” during the wait for departure.(Source: CNN, Frontier Airlines)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (CNN) - An airline passenger was arrested after she allegedly hit a flight attendant with an intercom phone.

The incident happened Sunday in Denver as the Frontier Airlines flight was getting ready to leave. The airline said a female passenger was asked to get off the plane after becoming “belligerent” during the wait for departure.

The woman allegedly hit a flight attendant with an intercom phone as she was being escorted out, according to the airline.

Denver law enforcement arrested the passenger. Police told CNN she was cited for assault.

Tracking data indicates the flight left nearly four hours after its originally scheduled departure time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Fatal car v. tree crash in Ionia County
Deadly car vs. tree crash in Ionia County
Lost tire causes driver to lose control and roll into ditch on I-96 in Ionia County
Triplets from Mahoning County, Ohio, are graduating as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.
Triplets graduating as co-valedictorians, salutatorian
Flint Police responded to a call of a reported stolen vehicle/kidnapping.
Michigan mother, 2-year-old reunited after vehicle repossessed with toddler inside
Jonesboro woman plans to move after finding seven opossums in her home
Woman says she’s moving after finding several opossums in her house

Latest News

Lansing gas prices increases by nearly 33 cents
Authorities say a family had been going through a grandfather’s belongings when they found a...
Father killed when grenade in grandfather’s belongings explodes
Police say Adalberto Santiago, a 34-year-old security guard, was fatally shot while trying to...
Security guard dragged, fatally shot in Dallas parking garage
Police: Security guard fatally shot after confronting man breaking into cars