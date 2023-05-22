Albion police seek missing 16-year-old girl
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALBION, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Calhoun County are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen Sunday.
According to authorities, Elizabeth Sayers was last seen leaving her residence in Albion at about 1:30 p.m. after having an argument with her mother.
She was last seen wearing black leggings, a red M&M T-shirt and a backpack.
Anyone who has seen Elizabeth Sayers or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Calhoun County Dispatch at 269-781-0911.
