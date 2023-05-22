Albion police seek missing 16-year-old girl

Elizabeth Sayers
Elizabeth Sayers(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBION, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Calhoun County are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen Sunday.

According to authorities, Elizabeth Sayers was last seen leaving her residence in Albion at about 1:30 p.m. after having an argument with her mother.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a red M&M T-shirt and a backpack.

Anyone who has seen Elizabeth Sayers or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Calhoun County Dispatch at 269-781-0911.

More: Missing in Michigan

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car v. tree crash in Ionia County
Deadly car vs. tree crash in Ionia County
Lost tire causes driver to lose control and roll into ditch on I-96 in Ionia County
Triplets from Mahoning County, Ohio, are graduating as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.
Triplets graduating as co-valedictorians, salutatorian
Flint Police responded to a call of a reported stolen vehicle/kidnapping.
Michigan mother, 2-year-old reunited after vehicle repossessed with toddler inside
Widow sheds light on CJD after rare disease takes Michigan man’s life

Latest News

Two months to the day since a mass shooting on the campus of Michigan State University left...
Gov. Whitmer signs state’s new red flag gun law
Lugnuts sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings, team to remain in Lansing
Vote now for Jackson Field as best High-A MiLB ballpark
Moove over!: State Police help rescue cow on I-75
Owosso Fire Department purchases thermal imaging camera with grant money