MSU Edged By Indiana On Spartan Senior Day Saturday

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State baseball was edged by Indiana, 7-6, Saturday afternoon, spoiling Spartan Senior Day at McLane Stadium at Kobs Field in the regular-season finale.

MSU was also denied a series sweep after taking games one and two of the three-game set with the Hoosiers, winning Thursday night’s game, 8-6, and Friday night’s contest, 7-6. The Spartans clinched a berth in the Big Ten Tournament and will be the No. 8 seed in next week’s B1G Tournament in Omaha, Neb., with game information to be announced later.

Michigan State ends regular-season action with a 32-20 record and 12-12 B1G mark. Indiana moved to 40-16 overall and 16-8 in B1G action. MSU won the series with IU to become the first home team to win a series in the last six series meetings, as Indiana was the last home team to win a series, sweeping the 2014 meeting.

More game information to be added later.

Michigan State will be the No. 8 seed for the 41st Big Ten Conference Baseball Tournament that will be held Tuesday-Sunday, May 23-28, at Charles Schwab Field Omaha (formerly TD Ameritrade Park) in Omaha, Neb., site of the NCAA Men’s College World Series.

The Spartans will open B1G Tournament action against regular-season champion and No. 1 seed Maryland, with game date and time to be announced at a later.

It is MSU’s first berth in the B1G Tournament since 2018, and no Spartan player on the roster has played in the conference tourney.

MSU’s schedule is subject to change, stay tuned to MSUSpartans.com and @MSUBaseball on Twitter for schedule updates.

