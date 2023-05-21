Lost tire causes driver to lose control and roll into ditch on I-96 in Ionia County

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A car towing a camper rolled over into a ditch Saturday afternoon on I-96 in Ionia County.

Ionia County officials said the car was driving eastbound on I-96 when the tire fell off the back driver’s side and caused the 87-year-old driver to lose control of the car. Investigators said the driver forced the car off the road causing it to roll over several times before stopping against a tree.

Officials said the driver had minor injuries. There was also another person in the car who said they were in pain due to the accident. Both of them went to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

Authorities said that equipment failure is the main cause of the crash.

