‘Keep wildlife wild’: Fawn season in Michigan

A white-tailed deer fawn.
A white-tailed deer fawn.(Michigan Department of Natural Resources)
By Emily Brown
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Fawn season is in full swing in Michigan and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding the public that fawns should be left alone.

Fawns are typically born in May and June and the DNR said it receives multiple calls during this time because people find a fawn on its own and want to help.

The mother will leave fawns on their own, even up to eight hours at a time, and it is perfectly normal, according to the DNR.

It is common for mothers to leave their babies in “unique, frankly weird” places, the DNR said, adding this behavior helps reduce the potential of predators finding the fawn.

Though you may want to help the baby animal, the best thing you can do to help is to leave it alone, the DNR said. A fawn’s best chance for survival is in the wild. They are born with spots, which are excellent camouflage. Fawns also have very little scent which helps it stay hidden from predators.

The DNR reminds individuals that while taking photos from a distance is okay, do not disturb the fawn. You may leave your scent which could attract predators.

The mother will come back for her baby when she feels it is safe, but she may not return if people or dogs are present, according to the DNR.

Only licensed wildlife rehabilitators may possess abandoned or injured wildlife. Unless you are licensed, it is illegal to possess a live, wild animal in Michigan.

If you believe a fawn’s parent is dead or the animal is injured, you can contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator before removing it from the wild. A list of licensed wildlife rehabilitators is available on the DNR’s website or by calling your local DNR office.

Read next:
Local Coast Guard station kicks off Safe Boating Week
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
‘There’s always hope’: Bay City veteran, prisoner of war shares story
American Flag generic
McLaren Lapeer nurses demanding better conditions
As hospitals across the country continue to find themselves short-staffed, picketing nurses in...
Saginaw officer, K9 retire together
Officer Brad Holp and K9 Cigan during their first shift together (left) and during their last...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car v. tree crash in Ionia County
Deadly car vs. tree crash in Ionia County
Lost tire causes driver to lose control and roll into ditch on I-96 in Ionia County
Triplets from Mahoning County, Ohio, are graduating as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.
Triplets graduating as co-valedictorians, salutatorian
Flint Police responded to a call of a reported stolen vehicle/kidnapping.
Michigan mother, 2-year-old reunited after vehicle repossessed with toddler inside
Widow sheds light on CJD after rare disease takes Michigan man’s life

Latest News

Two months to the day since a mass shooting on the campus of Michigan State University left...
WATCH: Gov. Whitmer signs state’s new red flag gun law
Lugnuts sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings, team to remain in Lansing
Vote now for Jackson Field as best High-A MiLB ballpark
Moove over!: State Police help rescue cow on I-75
Owosso Fire Department purchases thermal imaging camera with grant money
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, Thursday, May...
Michigan governor set to sign state’s new red flag gun law