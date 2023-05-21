Gardeners showed off their plants at the Spring Garden Festival Event in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Beautiful sights and smells at the Jackson County Fairgrounds on Saturday as people enjoyed The Jackson County Spring Garden event.

For 9 years, this annual event provided a wide selection of plants to visitors. Local gardeners helped educate people on fertilization, pollinators, and on the plants available for purchase.

Several groups in the Jackson community helped host the Spring Garden Event. Many of the plants available come from various members gardening in the community.

“About 9 years ago, a couple of us from around Jackson had events similar to this and they were quite small. We thought perhaps it’d be a good idea to have them all join together and make a community event out of it,” said event participant, Mark Snyder.

The Spring Garden Event was held at Keeley Park in Jackson.

