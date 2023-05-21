First Alert Weather Forecast

Hazy sunshine continues
First Alert Weather Monday morning webcast from WILX News 10.
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fires continue to burn in Canada and the winds aloft will once again today be funneling smoke over the Great Lakes region. Today will be like the past few days with hazy sunshine. A front dropping south across Michigan may stir up an isolated sprinkle of rain in a few spots this afternoon; most areas will be dry. Mid-Michigan will be a few degrees warmer today with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Tonight under mostly clear skies temperatures drop back to the mid 50s.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 80s. A cold front drops through the area Tuesday night (without rain) and Wednesday you will notice colder temperatures with highs in the mid 60s. Thursday through the Memorial Day weekend expected some sunshine each day. High temperatures climb from the mid 60s Thursday to near 80º for Memorial Day.

We could really use some measurable rain across the area and the chances of that happening in the next week or two look rather slim. So far this month Lansing has received .96′' of rain which is well below the average of 2.48′' for this point in May. Jackson is doing a little better than Lansing in the rain gauge with 1.21′' so far in May, but the number is still below normal of 2.33′' at this point in May.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 22, 2023

  • Average High: 72º Average Low 50º
  • Lansing Record High: 90° 1964
  • Lansing Record Low: 27° 1866
  • Jackson Record High: 94º 1899
  • Jackson Record Low: 31º 1924

