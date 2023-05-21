Fatal car v. tree crash in Ionia County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead after a car crashed into a tree in Ionia County Saturday night.

According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, around 7 p.m. Ionia County Central Dispatch received an emergency call that a car collided with a tree on Kimball Road near Murphy Road in Lyons Township. Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, along with various local Fire and Emergency Medical Personnel.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only occupant in the car. Deputies said it appears speed was a factor in the crash.

The driver was identified as a 25-year-old man from Ionia County.

