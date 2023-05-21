Busy Jackson road closing Monday for water work

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - People are being advised to avoid a busy Jackson road starting Monday.

The City of Jackson announced that East Ganson Street will be shut down for water infrastructure work for several days starting Monday.

The major street on the east side of the city connects to multiple areas in the community and the Department of Public Works is shutting down the street to repair a sewer underneath the intersection of Ganson and Wells streets.

Meanwhile, the city said there will be work on a nearby water service installation for a home at the corner of E. Ganson and Irving Streets.

Officials are advising drivers to find a new route around Ganson Street during their commutes.

The road work is expected to be done by Wednesday, May 24.

