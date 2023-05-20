Widow sheds light on CJD after rare disease takes Michigan man’s life

Widow sheds light on CJD after rare disease takes Michigan man’s life
Widow sheds light on CJD after rare disease takes Michigan man’s life(WILX)
By Jordyn Burrell
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan man has lost his life to a rare and devastating disease known as Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

His wife is speaking out to raise awareness about the little-known illness.

“It’s a one-in-a-million diagnosis,” said Carole Colburn.

Jay Mitzner was a retired lawyer who enjoyed playing with his band, the Bayou River Band, on the Michigan Princess Riverboat. He was diagnosed with CJD in May 2022 and six weeks later, he died.

CJD is characterized by the formation of lesions on the brain, leading to a rapid decline in cognitive abilities. Doctors are still unsure what causes the disease if anything at all.

“Jay’s was sporadic, he had a subtype of sporadic called Heidenhain Variant, and that is a one-in-a-million disease,” Colburn said. “He had the most uncommon of the variants that is the most aggressive and fastest progressing.”

Colburn said she still feels his presence and is sure he would be proud of all she is doing to raise awareness about the disease.

“Jay was the love of my life. We came together late in life, but we had 23 of the most wonderful years that I could ever ask for, and I miss him every minute,” Colburn said. “Although I feel him like he’s here, he was in my dreams this morning, so I kind of feel like he hasn’t really left.”

Colburn has become involved with the National CJD Organization and advocates for increased research funding for all rare diseases.

“Because it’s an orphan disease, doesn’t mean there shouldn’t be research,” Colburn said. “The truth is, if there’s money and people doing research for CJD they may find answers for diseases like Parkinson’s or Lewy body dementia or the folks doing research for that might end up finding answers for CJD.”

CJD still has no known cure and its symptoms can easily be mistaken for Alzheimer’s disease or Lewy body dementia, further complicating early diagnosis and treatment.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.
Student drowns in high school pool during gym class, officials say
Human remains were found in a wooded area near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital on May 17, 2023.
Human remains found near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital
Lansing Police K-9 Jet
Lansing K-9 tracks armed robbery suspect for nearly half mile, 3 guns seized
A collision involving a train and a vehicle closed down an intersection in Meridian Township on...
Meridian Township intersection reopens after train vs vehicle crash prompts closure
Olive Garden coming soon to Delta Township

Latest News

Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens
Lansing Police Cruiser
Lansing police seeks missing partially blind 80-year-old
Flint Police responded to a call of a reported stolen vehicle/kidnapping.
Michigan mother, 2-year-old reunited after vehicle repossessed with toddler inside
Lansing Mayor, City Council seek common ground for revised budget