Michigan mother, 2-year-old reunited after vehicle repossessed with toddler inside
FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - A 2-year-old is safe with its mother again after a repo man took her vehicle Friday, not knowing a toddler was in the backseat.
According to authorities, a Flint woman called the police to report a stolen vehicle and kidnapped child. The woman said she had stepped out of her vehicle near the intersection of Dort Highway and Lippincott Boulevard for a moment when someone drove off with the vehicle.
The woman pursued her car in a friend’s vehicle and updated 911 dispatch of their location. When officers were able to catch up with the vehicle on I-475, the driver stopped for the police, who discovered the driver was a repossession agent who did not know there was a child in the backseat because they did not check before driving away.
Police said the child was unharmed during the incident and was returned to its mother safely.
Read next:
- Lansing Mayor, City Council seek common ground for revised budget
- Overdose prevention efforts in Michigan gain momentum as overdose deaths decline
- 400+ in East Lansing take part in ‘No Mow May’
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.