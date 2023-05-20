Michigan mother, 2-year-old reunited after vehicle repossessed with toddler inside

FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - A 2-year-old is safe with its mother again after a repo man took her vehicle Friday, not knowing a toddler was in the backseat.

According to authorities, a Flint woman called the police to report a stolen vehicle and kidnapped child. The woman said she had stepped out of her vehicle near the intersection of Dort Highway and Lippincott Boulevard for a moment when someone drove off with the vehicle.

The woman pursued her car in a friend’s vehicle and updated 911 dispatch of their location. When officers were able to catch up with the vehicle on I-475, the driver stopped for the police, who discovered the driver was a repossession agent who did not know there was a child in the backseat because they did not check before driving away.

Police said the child was unharmed during the incident and was returned to its mother safely.

