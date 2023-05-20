‘Lids for Kids’ returns to Lansing to help custom-fit bicycle helmets for children

Saint Mary
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan kids had the chance to be fitted for bike helmets at the Marshall Street Fire Station.

The Sinas Dramis Law Firm’s ‘Lids for Kids’ event returned to Lansing on Saturday where families brought their kids to be fitted for bike helmets. Volunteers also taught kids bicycle safety tips.

Event organizers said the program emphasizes the importance of bike safety and gives children the most important tool in preventing a bike-related head injury.

Children who attended also got a chance to win a bicycle, meet firefighters, tour a firetruck, and play games.

The Lids for Kids event was originally called Heads Up for Safety and has recently expanded to Grand Rapids. Organizers said more than 13,000 bike helmets have been distributed to Michigan children since the event began.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.
Student drowns in high school pool during gym class, officials say
Olive Garden coming soon to Delta Township
Widow sheds light on CJD after rare disease takes Michigan man’s life
Flint Police responded to a call of a reported stolen vehicle/kidnapping.
Michigan mother, 2-year-old reunited after vehicle repossessed with toddler inside
No mow may confusion
Lansing residents navigate ‘No Mow May’ confusion, potential fines

Latest News

Michigan revenue dips after tax cuts, but surplus remains high
Overall nice weather for the weekend
Widow sheds light on CJD after rare disease takes Michigan man’s life
Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens