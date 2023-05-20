‘Lids for Kids’ returns to Lansing to help custom-fit bicycle helmets for children

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan kids had the chance to be fitted for bike helmets at the Marshall Street Fire Station.

The Sinas Dramis Law Firm’s ‘Lids for Kids’ event returned to Lansing on Saturday where families brought their kids to be fitted for bike helmets. Volunteers also taught kids bicycle safety tips.

Event organizers said the program emphasizes the importance of bike safety and gives children the most important tool in preventing a bike-related head injury.

Children who attended also got a chance to win a bicycle, meet firefighters, tour a firetruck, and play games.

The Lids for Kids event was originally called Heads Up for Safety and has recently expanded to Grand Rapids. Organizers said more than 13,000 bike helmets have been distributed to Michigan children since the event began.

