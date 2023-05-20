Lansing police seeks missing partially blind 80-year-old

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a missing 80-year-old man.

According to authorities, Kenneth Nelson was last seen near the intersection of Washington and Greenlawn avenues at about 5:30 p.m.

He is described as a Black man with a bald head and a white beard. Nelson was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and blue shoes.

Police said he is partially blind and uses a black walker.

Anyone who has seen Kenneth Nelson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

More: Missing in Michigan

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.