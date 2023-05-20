Lansing police seeks missing partially blind 80-year-old

A photo was not provided at the time of release.
Lansing Police Cruiser
Lansing Police Cruiser(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a missing 80-year-old man.

According to authorities, Kenneth Nelson was last seen near the intersection of Washington and Greenlawn avenues at about 5:30 p.m.

He is described as a Black man with a bald head and a white beard. Nelson was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and blue shoes.

Police said he is partially blind and uses a black walker.

Anyone who has seen Kenneth Nelson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

More: Missing in Michigan

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.
Student drowns in high school pool during gym class, officials say
Human remains were found in a wooded area near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital on May 17, 2023.
Human remains found near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital
Lansing Police K-9 Jet
Lansing K-9 tracks armed robbery suspect for nearly half mile, 3 guns seized
A collision involving a train and a vehicle closed down an intersection in Meridian Township on...
Meridian Township intersection reopens after train vs vehicle crash prompts closure
Olive Garden coming soon to Delta Township

Latest News

Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens
Widow sheds light on CJD after rare disease takes Michigan man’s life
Widow sheds light on CJD after rare disease takes Michigan man’s life
Flint Police responded to a call of a reported stolen vehicle/kidnapping.
Michigan mother, 2-year-old reunited after vehicle repossessed with toddler inside
Lansing Mayor, City Council seek common ground for revised budget