Lansing Lugnuts' Del Rosario reinstated from Injured List

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts announced that pitcher Joelvis Del Rosario is no longer on the injured reserve list.

22-year-old Rosario was placed on the list on May 6. He was the first overall selection in the minor league portion of the Rule 5 Draft, selected out of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ organization.

The Lugnuts said the updated Lansing roster has 28 active players and five players on the Injured List.

If you want to learn more about the Lugnuts’ updated roster, you can click right here.

