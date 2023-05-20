Lansing Lugnuts’ Del Rosario reinstated from Injured List

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts announced that pitcher Joelvis Del Rosario is no longer on the injured reserve list.

22-year-old Rosario was placed on the list on May 6. He was the first overall selection in the minor league portion of the Rule 5 Draft, selected out of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ organization.

The Lugnuts said the updated Lansing roster has 28 active players and five players on the Injured List.

