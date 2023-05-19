What the Tech: Personal voice feature coming to Apple

By Jamey Tucker
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Apple just announced that iPhone users will soon be able to make their phone speak in their own voice.

The idea behind the accessibility feature called “personal voice” is to make a conversation easier for someone who loses their ability to speak. Apple says it can be used in voice and video calls as well as in personal conversations. When it rolls out, you’ll be able to find it in the accessibility menu within settings.

Right now you can have your phone speak text aloud by just highlighting some text, and scrolling through the options until you see “speak.”

Your phone will read that text back out loud using one of Apple’s computerized voices but soon you’ll hear your own voice reading what you typed.

This technology is similar to one used by The Acapela Group to help people who lost their ability to speak clearly to maintain their identity and be able to continue speaking the way they sounded before.

Apple says its Personal Voice feature is part of an iPhone and iPad update coming later this year.

