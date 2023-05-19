Waverly Middle School receives $55,000 donation from ‘Mission Tiger’

Waverly middle school is getting a $55,000 donation from Kellogg's and Meijer as part of "mission tiger."
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Waverly Middle School is getting a $55,000 donation from Kellogg’s and Meijer as part of “mission tiger,” which is all about funding school sports and keeping kids active.

The grant will supply some much-needed athletic equipment for students. From new uniforms to a new wrestling mat, the Superintendent of Waverly Community Schools says this grant will help students remain active.

It is important for kids to be physically active,” said Kelly Blake, Superintendent of Waverly Community Schools. “It keeps their mind fresh, and there is a lot of research that kids that are involved in extracurricular activities do better academically, so we’re very excited.”

The day also consisted of bowling relays and a student versus staff basketball game.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were found in a wooded area near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital on May 17, 2023.
Human remains found near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital
The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.
Student drowns in high school pool during gym class, officials say
Lansing Police K-9 Jet
Lansing K-9 tracks armed robbery suspect for nearly half mile, 3 guns seized
A collision involving a train and a vehicle closed down an intersection in Meridian Township on...
Meridian Township intersection reopens after train vs vehicle crash prompts closure
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at 517-543-3512.
Shooting causes $30K of damage to Consumers Energy equipment in Vermontville

Latest News

Clean Slate program at CAMW!
Career fair focused on jobs in capital area held in Lansing
Cristo Rey Community Center receives $250K grant expanding food pantry services
Only chance for rain is today
Morenci teen riding dirt bike dies in crash