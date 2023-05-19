Waverly Middle School receives $55,000 donation from ‘Mission Tiger’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Waverly Middle School is getting a $55,000 donation from Kellogg’s and Meijer as part of “mission tiger,” which is all about funding school sports and keeping kids active.

The grant will supply some much-needed athletic equipment for students. From new uniforms to a new wrestling mat, the Superintendent of Waverly Community Schools says this grant will help students remain active.

It is important for kids to be physically active,” said Kelly Blake, Superintendent of Waverly Community Schools. “It keeps their mind fresh, and there is a lot of research that kids that are involved in extracurricular activities do better academically, so we’re very excited.”

The day also consisted of bowling relays and a student versus staff basketball game.

