Vigil held to remember victims of 1927 Bath School Disaster

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - On May 18, 1927 Bath Charter Township became home to the deadliest school massacre the United States has ever seen.

Through a series of violent attacks, Andrew Kehoe killed 38 elementary schoolchildren, six adults and injured nearly 60 others. Kehoe was a school board treasurer who had wired explosives through the Bath Consolidated School Building.

The explosives at the school were detonated by an alarm clock on the last day of school that year. Kehoe then pulled up to the school in his vehicle, which he detonated, killing himself and four others.

People gathered at the site of the Bath School disaster Thursday night to honor and remember those who died and those were impacted by the tragedy.

“It’s so hard to imagine anyone would blatantly try to kill all these children in a school,” said Bruce Harte, with the Bath School Museum Committee. “We feel that it’s our duty and responsibility to meet here every year to keep their memory alive and their memory and what the loss of that generation meant to this community. So, that’s why we do it.”

Kehoe had spent months placing explosives under the flooring of the school. While his motive remains unclear, it’s speculated he was upset about the school being built and rising property taxes, something he fought against while his farm faced foreclosure and his wife fell ill with tuberculosis. Some believe he was also angry about losing an election to become township clerk.

“With dynamite, you can’t go and buy hundreds and hundreds of pounds of dynamite as he did back in the 20s because of things like that,” said George Robinson. “I had one person in one of my presentations say, ‘But last year we had 52,000 - or whatever it was - fatalities from guns and you can go to Dunham’s and get a gun in half an hour,’ so maybe we need to look at what we learned from the Bath explosion and today’s atrocities.”

The Bath School Museum Committee is raising money for a new museum to be built on the property where the school once stood. They hope to have the museum open by the 100th anniversary of the attacks, May 18, 2027.

