Toddler killed after car landed on top of her after crash, police say

According to police, the driver ran through a red light and hit two cars.
According to police, the driver ran through a red light and hit two cars.(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A 3-year-old girl died when a car landed on top of her after being thrown from the vehicle during a crash, according to the Waco Police Department.

Authorities said the toddler was not properly secured in the vehicle when she ejected from the car around 4:20 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, the driver ran through a red light and hit two cars.

Witnesses at the scene lifted the car off the child and began life-saving measures.

Police said the girl was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time. No other information was provided.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were found in a wooded area near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital on May 17, 2023.
Human remains found near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital
Lansing Police K-9 Jet
Lansing K-9 tracks armed robbery suspect for nearly half mile, 3 guns seized
A collision involving a train and a vehicle closed down an intersection in Meridian Township on...
Meridian Township intersection reopens after train vs vehicle crash prompts closure
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at 517-543-3512.
Shooting causes $30K of damage to Consumers Energy equipment in Vermontville
Owen Burns, 13, saw his 8-year-old sister struggling with an alleged kidnapper and attacked the...
Teen who saved sister ‘grabbed for anything’ to fend off alleged kidnapper

Latest News

President Joe Biden, fourth right, and other G7 leaders pose for a photo during a visit to the...
Biden endorses jet training for Ukrainians as Zelenskyy is set to attend G7 summit
The man holding the gun says he is not trying to scare parents or children. He is protesting...
Man with AR-15 seen at school bus stop in Maryland
Authorities responded to the facility in Moraine operated by DMAX Ltd. on Thursday night.
Gunman kills 1, wounds another at General Motors plant in Ohio, police say
Preakness Stakes entrant First Mission works out ahead of the 148th running of the Preakness...
First Mission scratched from Preakness by vet 36 hours before Triple Crown race