Studio 10 Tidbit: World’s Largest Pizza Party

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a party on Studio 10!

Friday, May 19th is Pizza Party Day and did you know that the world’s largest pizza party included 900 pizzas and had exactly 3,357 people attend?

But the best part was that the party raised $42,090 for Make-A-Wish Oklahoma, granting eight children’s wishes.

That’s this week’s Studio 10 Tidbit.

Studio 10 made their own pizza party using pita bread!

Check it out in the video.

For more fun facts, you can visit the East Lansing Public Library, https://www.elpl.org/.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.
Student drowns in high school pool during gym class, officials say
Human remains were found in a wooded area near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital on May 17, 2023.
Human remains found near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital
Lansing Police K-9 Jet
Lansing K-9 tracks armed robbery suspect for nearly half mile, 3 guns seized
A collision involving a train and a vehicle closed down an intersection in Meridian Township on...
Meridian Township intersection reopens after train vs vehicle crash prompts closure
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at 517-543-3512.
Shooting causes $30K of damage to Consumers Energy equipment in Vermontville

Latest News

bithbrite
Caring for Local Foster Families
bithbrite
Donations that Birthbrite Needs for Foster Families
Addressing Foster Family Needs at Birthbrite
Wicked at Wharton
Backstage at Wicked the musical