Studio 10 Tidbit: World’s Largest Pizza Party

Friday, May 19th is Pizza Party Day and did you know that the world’s largest pizza party included 900 pizzas and had exactly 3,357 people attend?

But the best part was that the party raised $42,090 for Make-A-Wish Oklahoma, granting eight children’s wishes.

That’s this week’s Studio 10 Tidbit.

Studio 10 made their own pizza party using pita bread!

For more fun facts, you can visit the East Lansing Public Library, https://www.elpl.org/.

